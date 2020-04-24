Global  

Truck driver in Eastern Freeway crash may not be interviewed for days

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mohinder Singh Bajwa, the man who ploughed a refrigerated chicken truck into four police officers in the horror Eastern Freeway crash, is not yet medically fit to be interviewed.
higgz1

Wayne Higgins Possible scenario... The Porsche driver cut off the truck driver earlier on the Eastern Freeway. The truck driver n… https://t.co/drJbkV7JfD 3 minutes ago

Kualy2014

Curiosity RT @9NewsMelb: #BREAKING: The 41-year-old Porsche driver who allegedly fled the scene of the deadly crash in Melbourne is charged with mult… 25 minutes ago

mrscongen

mrscongeniality What are we not being told about this man?Why has he not been questioned yet? Did he have terrorist links? Why woul… https://t.co/1YHWZMMp6d 40 minutes ago

mariaventer6

maria venter RT @9NewsMelb: MAN ARRESTED: The driver of the Porsche involved in yesterday's horrific crash on the Eastern Freeway has been identified as… 41 minutes ago

lucky_rae

Rae Eastern Freeway accident: Mohinder Singh Bajwa identified as truck driver involved in fatal Victoria Police crash https://t.co/cFwOde35pf 53 minutes ago

RV_27

Robyn Vaux RT @3AW693: Many questions about the tragedy remain, with the truck driver involved still unfit for interview for reasons which are not a r… 2 hours ago

KirklandTony

Tony Baloney Richard Pusey fronts court after 4 Cops Die on Melbourne Eastern Freeway - The surest thing is this Pusey cannot ge… https://t.co/YfKFezB7zj 2 hours ago

Tillyti30540170

Tillytilly RT @newscomauHQ: Police are waiting to interview the driver of a refrigerated semi-trailer involved in a collision that killed four police… 2 hours ago

