Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > First Lady Savita Kovind stitches masks for shelter homes; netizens heap praise

First Lady Savita Kovind stitches masks for shelter homes; netizens heap praise

DNA Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
By stitching masks, Savita Kovind has given a message that everyone can fight the COVID-19 pandemic together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: West Bengal orders no mobile phones inside hospitals, 'spreads disease' | Oneindia News

West Bengal orders no mobile phones inside hospitals, 'spreads disease' | Oneindia News 03:35

 Covid-19 cases triple in Gujarat in just one week, deaths also rise sharply; West Bengal govt bans mobile phones inside hospitals; WHO chief says the Novel Coronavirus is 'with us for a long time'; Savita Kovind stitches masks for Delhi shelter homes and more news

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MohitYa09019614

Mohit Yadav RT @ARanganathan72: First Lady Ms Savita Kovind stitching face masks to be distributed at shelter homes. There is no contribution too big… 1 minute ago

msvyas25

हम 19 मार्च 2020 से घर पर हैं RT @kunder_sujata: Picture of the day ! First Lady of India Mrs Savita Kovind wife of President Kovind stitching face masks for shelter hom… 1 minute ago

YadavNandakumar

Nandakumar Yadav RT @blsanthosh: The other day it was MPs & Union Ministers stitching Face covers .. Today it is First Lady Smt Savita Kovind doing her bit… 2 minutes ago

Maddela2Ashok

Ashok Maddela A picture of First Lady Ms.Savita Kovind stitching face masks for Delhi shelter homes.. *it’s very inspiring… https://t.co/cNsZ5XZQ8s 2 minutes ago

CS_RAKESHKUMAR

CS CMA Rakesh Kumar RT @ANI: Delhi: First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. The masks stitched at Shakti Haat ar… 7 minutes ago

luckygaurav81

HUM RT @OpIndia_com: First Lady Savita Kovind took the initiative and stitched face masks at Shakti Haat https://t.co/NP2LHtYTSk 7 minutes ago

KG_Saurabh

Saurabh Gada RT @MathewLiz: First Lady stitching masks for shelter homes 😊https://t.co/KGzkLIzjeZ 8 minutes ago

kunder_sujata

Sujata Kunder Picture of the day ! First Lady of India Mrs Savita Kovind wife of President Kovind stitching face masks for shelte… https://t.co/2DyWeunutl 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.