Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told dying officer all he wanted was sushi

Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told dying officer all he wanted was sushi

The Age Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mortgage broker Richard Pusey also complained about his wrecked Porsche as he filmed the dying police officers in the aftermath of the horrific crash, a court has heard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeGrandeWee

🐸Freddy The Frog (FrogPond Production) RT @3AW693: Harrowing, sickening detail about Richard Pusey's actions after the Eastern Fwy crash have emerged in court. Content warning o… 5 seconds ago

GGLad_

Gem 💎 Sick to the pit of my stomach jfc https://t.co/irDmTAkZLe 7 seconds ago

LucyCormack

Lucy Cormack Horrifying details read to the court about what Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told a dying officer after s… https://t.co/ZEyvARlds3 24 seconds ago

TheNewDailyAu

The New Daily Mr Pusey allegedly taunted Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she lay dying on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, saying:… https://t.co/HkenMIZM1U 29 seconds ago

livgracecurran

Olivia Grace-Curran RT @LanaMurphy: In court, police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey filmed Leading Snr Const Lynette Taylor as she was pinned between his… 1 minute ago

10NewsFirstAdl

10 News First Adelaide A court has heard Richard Pusey is accused of berating one of the police officers as she lay dying on the side of t… https://t.co/XIipC3OHaV 2 minutes ago

ScottMc89065517

Scott McConnell @OzGoofyPrincess @CheMuz18 @qwertyLGBT @omgitsmatt14 @ingaandsven @gregjamesbarton @NeilMcMahon In court, police al… https://t.co/5dyYb8Ujg4 2 minutes ago

geoffrey_payne

Geoff Payne RT @australian: As a dying Senior Constable Lynette Taylor lay pinned by a semi-trailer, her body camera captured Richard Pusey whining abo… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.