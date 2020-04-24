Biden backs mail vote, says Trump’s opposition ‘un-American’ Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is calling on Congress to provide enough money for every state to allow voters to cast a ballot by mail this November amid the coronavirus pandemic. In making that pitch during an online fundraiser Thursday night, Biden blasted President Donald Trump for working to block emergency […] 👓 View full article

