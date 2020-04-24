Raiders draft speedy receiver Henry Ruggs 12th overall

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs with the 12th pick of the NFL draft Thursday night. The move to take Ruggs gives the Raiders the dynamic receiver they had hoped they had acquired a year ago when they traded for Antonio Brown, only to cut him before he ever played a […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip & Shannon agree Chiefs' adding Henry Ruggs would be a luxury, not a necessity

Skip & Shannon agree Chiefs' adding Henry Ruggs would be a luxury, not a necessity 03:34

 Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in trading up to acquire Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Shannon Sharpe thinks the Chiefs should focus more on adding to their defense and that pairing another speedy receiver with Patrick Mahomes is a luxury...

