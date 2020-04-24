Global  

Chargers select Oregon QB Justin Herbert with sixth pick

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping they have found their future franchise quarterback after selecting Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the NFL draft Thursday night. It is the first time the Chargers have selected a quarterback in the first round since they took Eli Manning with […]
