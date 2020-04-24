Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told dying officer all he wanted was sushi Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey also complained about his wrecked Porsche as he filmed the dying police officers in the aftermath of the horrific crash, a court has heard. 👓 View full article

