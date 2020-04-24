Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told dying officer all he wanted was sushi

Porsche driver Richard Pusey allegedly told dying officer all he wanted was sushi

Brisbane Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mortgage broker Richard Pusey also complained about his wrecked Porsche as he filmed the dying police officers in the aftermath of the horrific crash, a court has heard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

74PVAN

🍻🇦🇺ᴰᵘⁿᴷᵉⁿᵀʷᴱᵉᵗˢ!🇦🇺🍻 RT @DamoPelham: In court, police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey filmed Leading Snr Const Lynette Taylor as she was pinned between his… 1 minute ago

PORTABLEAIRSYD

Michael Achilles RT @LanaMurphy: In court, police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey filmed Leading Snr Const Lynette Taylor as she was pinned between his… 2 minutes ago

C604Wt

WTFarewedoingaboutitnow RT @emma_os: A homicide detective has read a police summary containing allegations against accused Porsche driver Richard Paul Pusey. He is… 2 minutes ago

tacit_donkey

tacit_donkey RT @TheBaseLeg: I don’t know which piece of news this morning enrages me more; that irredeemable idiot rambling about disinfectant, or this… 6 minutes ago

seunuhee

 (1) RT LanaMurphy: In court, police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey filmed Leading Snr Const Lynette Taylor as… https://t.co/uzKnfzBUif 7 minutes ago

RealKeiron

Keiron Porsche driver Richard Pusey recorded complaining about state of his car after truck crash killed four police offic… https://t.co/zLZe87ta7J 8 minutes ago

andymoloney35

AndyMoloney RT @LNPvoterfail: Why is it always the wrong people get killed? This maggot deserves a lot more than is coming I reckon. https://t.co/Ck45T… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.