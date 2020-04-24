Truck driver in Eastern Freeway crash may not be interviewed for days Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mohinder Singh Bajwa, the man who ploughed a refrigerated chicken truck into four police officers in the horror Eastern Freeway crash, is not yet medically fit to be interviewed. 👓 View full article

