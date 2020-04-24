Global  

Broncos get Lock some help with Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
In his 10th draft, John Elway finally picked a player from Alabama. The Denver Broncos general manager backed up his talk about building around second-year QB Drew Luck by selecting Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. Jeudy is the 71st player Elway has selected in […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb - He'll have the better NFL career

Shannon Sharpe: I would draft Jerry Jeudy over CeeDee Lamb - He'll have the better NFL career 02:05

 Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb.

