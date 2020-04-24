Global  

Cowboys skip need for pass rusher, select WR CeeDee Lamb

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, giving Dak Prescott another weapon not long after handing Amari Cooper a $100 million contract. Receiver wasn’t the biggest need for the Cowboys, but they went with the breakaway threat from the Sooners […]
 Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are both expected to be drafted within the top 20 picks. This raises the question; Who is the better receiver? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry Jeudy's route running ability gives him an edge over CeeDee Lamb.

