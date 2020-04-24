Global  

Eagles draft TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with 21st pick

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia Eagles have selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards on 43 receptions and had five touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts for scores. Reagor fills Philadelphia’s biggest need on offense, giving […]
