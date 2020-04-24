Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22

Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings chose LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft, with another selection in the queue on Thursday night waiting at No. 25. The 22nd pick came from Buffalo as part of the trade made last month that sent restless wide […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.