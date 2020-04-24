Global  

Twitter names Trump the 'Tide Pods' president after he suggests disinfectant injections

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Trump's comments came after discussion of a study that touted sunlight and household disinfectants as being effective in killing the coronavirus.
