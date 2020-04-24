The Green Bay Packers traded up four spots in the first round Thursday night to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as a potential successor to two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the draft, has earned raves for his arm strength and size. But the 6-foot-4 quarterback threw 17 interceptions […]

Tweets about this Leader-Telegram Sports The heir to Aaron Rodgers? The #Packers traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love 26th overall. https://t.co/uha5strivK 10 minutes ago Jay Gugel So the Packers can get away from Rodgers in 2 years and take a cap hit. If they drafted Love at 30, it is what it i… https://t.co/8LAEyuiTKi 17 minutes ago NFL News Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love - NCAA Football - https://t.co/nvTh9BOG0Y #NCAA 23 minutes ago Daily Herald Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love https://t.co/dK9gpgyug6 24 minutes ago David Braatz @ElishaTwerski The reason they did not take a receiver is because the draft is deep there. Rodgers is clearly decli… https://t.co/6o5DsX4quj 27 minutes ago James Satterfield I cannot believe the Packers! For them to give a way a draft pick to move up and get Jordan Love when the teams i… https://t.co/5BOo9FfCI5 36 minutes ago Rotoworld NFL Draft RT @rotoworld: 👀 The Packers make a deal with the Dolphins to move up and take Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent. 🧀 Details: https://t.co/cUIQN… 39 minutes ago Guy C Smith RT @CBSSportsHQ: All it took was 25 picks, but we have our first "wow" moment of the draft! The Packers trade up to take Jordan Love with… 39 minutes ago