Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Green Bay Packers traded up four spots in the first round Thursday night to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as a potential successor to two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the draft, has earned raves for his arm strength and size. But the 6-foot-4 quarterback threw 17 interceptions […]
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft

David Carr talks 2020 NFL Draft 05:25

 All eyes are on Liberty High School and Utah State QB Jordan Love. David Carr joined 23ABC to talk more about the excitement of the first round, and how different the NFL draft will be this year.

