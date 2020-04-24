Global  

Ravens drafts LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with 28th pick

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens got a potential starter in the middle of their defense by selecting linebacker Patrick Queen out of LSU with the 28th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Queen had 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception to help the Tigers win the national championship. […]
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Ravens select Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Ravens select Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft 01:53

 With the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Patrick Queen, LB out of LSU.

