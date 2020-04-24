Global  

Titans take Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are looking to improve the protection of quarterback Ryan Tannehill so they drafted offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall. The Titans stayed in their NFL draft spot for a second straight year Thursday night, and general manager Jon Robinson selected his second right […]
