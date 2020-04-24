Global  

Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as treatment

BBC News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Doctors call the president's latest remarks about coronavirus treatment "dangerous" and "ridiculous".
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Interview: Doctor Discusses Stem Cell Treatment Trials For COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus Interview: Doctor Discusses Stem Cell Treatment Trials For COVID-19 Patients 06:57

 Dr. Camillo Ricordi, the UM Miller School of Medicine and the Jackson Health System have started FDA-approved clinical trials testing the effects of stem cells from umbilical cords on patients fighting COVID-19.

Tweets about this

mathieudl20

Mathieu RT @atrupar: "The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, o… 1 second ago

enriqdals

enrique dalusung Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into the body to treat coronavirus https://t.co/UxLnH34lvg via @nbcnews 4 seconds ago

PaulaBailey7940

Paula Bailey RT @thehill: Trump also suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants as a treatment. "Maybe you can, maybe you can’t... I’m not a d… 5 seconds ago

Jdstasia

Joanne Douglas RT @washingtonpost: Trump suggests injecting coronavirus patients with light or disinfectants to cure them https://t.co/RW4SGkGAlQ 13 seconds ago

reallybob1

Robert Varhite 🔑 RT @21stcentury120: MSNBC thinks the American people are stupid! They believe they can tell us Trump suggested injecting disinfectant int… 14 seconds ago

lbloveslife1964

lisa bz ✡🕉☯🆘️ RT @MSNBC: President Trump suggests "injection" of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and "clean" the lungs at the White House daily briefing… 17 seconds ago

JAllahdan

جاسم اللحدان RT @QuickTake: “It gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs.” Trump suggests injecting #coronavirus patients with #disi… 17 seconds ago

mkbaumbach

Mark Baumbach RT @ScottAdamsSays: All the dumbest people think this really happened. This is remarkable. https://t.co/npUCz7QXcV 17 seconds ago

