Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Apple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers

Apple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Apple Inc said on Thursday it has found "no evidence" a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does "not pose an immediate risk to our users".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Apple Mail May Have Security Flaw

Apple Mail May Have Security Flaw 00:26

 Apple Mail May Have Security Flaw

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.