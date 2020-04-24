Apple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Apple Inc said on Thursday it has found "no evidence" a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does "not pose an immediate risk to our users". 👓 View full article

