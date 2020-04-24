Coronavirus India lockdown Day 31 updates | Maharashtra, Gujarat register highest number of COVID-19 cases

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have emerged as the States most-affected by COVID-19, together accounting for around 49.5% of India's cases. According 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 2 days ago U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 800,000 00:36 Despite limited testing for Americans nationwide, U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 800,000. This means cases of COVID-19 doubled for the states in about two weeks, reports Reuters. The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The US has four times as...