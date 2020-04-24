Global  

Lives Lost: Sudan-born doctor saw himself as ordinary Briton

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — During a pandemic, heroes wear scrubs. Amged El-Hawrani was one of them, a doctor who went to work every day as the coronavirus took hold even though he might be exposed, risking his own life to treat patients at a hospital in central England. The 55-year-old died on March 28, becoming one […]
