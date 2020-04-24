Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love 01:02 Rumors have emerged that the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in drafting QB Jordan Love as part of their 17th overall pick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes this would be the worse move possible for Dallas and that they should stick with Dak Prescott.