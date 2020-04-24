Global  

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at […]
