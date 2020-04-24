Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'My soulmate has gone': Partner of officer killed on Eastern Freeway speaks of their love of adventure

'My soulmate has gone': Partner of officer killed on Eastern Freeway speaks of their love of adventure

The Age Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The newly recruited officer was killed while impounding an allegedly-speeding Porsche on the side of the Eastern Freeway, after a truck hit and killed him as well as his colleagues Constable Josh Prestney, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Senior Constable Kevin King.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Melbourne freeway tragedy: Driver allegedly berated dying police officer

Melbourne freeway tragedy: Driver allegedly berated dying police officerA Melbourne man is accused of filming a dying female police officer after a crash on the Eastern Freeway and berating her for wrecking his "f***ing car".Richard...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 'My soulmate has gone': Partner of officer killed on Eastern Freeway speaks of their love of adventure https://t.co/vK0b6Oh5Z4 6 minutes ago

JacobLeigh

Jake RT @theage: The partner of Constable Glen Humphris - one of four police officers killed on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday evening - has s… 7 minutes ago

KazGurney

Karen Wallace Gurney 'My soulmate has gone': Partner of officer killed on Eastern Freeway speaks of their love of adventure https://t.co/ugjoSSTxDQ via @theage 21 minutes ago

AnnQld1

Ann 🇦🇺💞 Fallen police officers partner, speaks: 💔💦 https://t.co/lfQRLjYuTb 21 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © 'My soulmate has gone': Partner of officer killed on Eastern Freeway speaks of their love of adventure https://t.co/xDVIPm4TEf 37 minutes ago

theage

The Age The partner of Constable Glen Humphris - one of four police officers killed on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday eve… https://t.co/eUtFO0fMn5 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.