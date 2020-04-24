Global  

Morrison says coronavirus app data will be kept in Australia

The Age Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the data from the coronavirus tracing app will be kept in Australia despite Amazon winning the right to host it.
 Coronavirus contact-tracing apps set for release Australia and Denmark intend to roll out apps within two weeks, while Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister, has confirmed that its app will be ready to download in three to four weeks' time. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison told Triple M...

Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Australia will make it a crime to use coronavirus tracing data for non-health purposes

Australia will make it illegal for non-health officials to access data collected on smartphone software to trace the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister...
Coronavirus app data will stay here despite US security laws, Health Minister says

Greg Hunt said he had received advice from the Attorney-General's office that the United States could not access data stored in Australia.
The Age

