Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Hindu Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mr. Hanks ended the letter with a handwritten message, reading “P.S. You got a friend in ME!”, which was a reference to the song from his Toy Story films
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona 00:49

 Tom Hanks has helped to put a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona by gifting him with a retro typewriter from his own collection.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.