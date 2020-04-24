Global  

Coronavirus live updates: Parts of Georgia reopen Friday; US nears 50K deaths; Trump touts study on sunlight and humidity

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Parts of Georgia reopen amid controversy and the U.S. death toll nears 50K. Trump comments on new study draw reaction. The latest coronavirus updates.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants

Trump suggests viral treatments including UV light and disinfectants 00:55

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 23) said that researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting ultraviolet light or disinfectant into their bodies.

