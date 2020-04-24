Global  

'Don't think he wants to play for India': Harbhajan Singh makes bold claims about MS Dhoni's Team India future

DNA Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was to be the return of Dhoni, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the cash-rich tournament until further notice amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
