840 USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors test positive for COVID-19, Navy says

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
All of the sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have been tested, according to the Navy. Positive test results climbed to 840.
