Joe Biden predicts Donald Trump will try to postpone US election Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country's November election in an attempt to win. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held,"... Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country's November election in an attempt to win. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held,"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this