Joe Biden predicts Donald Trump will try to postpone US election

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Joe Biden predicts Donald Trump will try to postpone US electionPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country's November election in an attempt to win. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held,"...
