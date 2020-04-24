Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Taylor Swift slams Big Machine Records again

Taylor Swift slams Big Machine Records again

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift slams Big Machine Records againTaylor Swift has hit out at Big Machine Records again after it was revealed they were releasing an album of live performances of her old songs. The "Lover" hitmaker has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss Scott Borchetta when he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift slams Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift slams Big Machine Records 00:54

 Taylor Swift has hit out at Big Machine Records again after it was revealed they were releasing an album of live performances of her old songs.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

atreidesxalia

🤓 RT @people: Taylor Swift Slams Big Machine's Plans to Release a Live Performances Album: 'Shameless Greed' https://t.co/Oh1hxNKAnB 3 minutes ago

CurtainScroller

Layla RT @NBCNews: Taylor Swift slammed her former label, Big Machine Records, over its plans to release an album of her live performances Thursd… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.