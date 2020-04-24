Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: US records 3,176 deaths in one of pandemic's deadliest days

Coronavirus: US records 3,176 deaths in one of pandemic's deadliest days

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: US records 3,176 deaths in one of pandemic's deadliest daysWashington: The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 50,000 people in the United States, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3,176 deaths,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks 01:08

 US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days. Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks. 44% have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dalevross

Dale Vivian Ross RT @wcchen: UPDATE Panama records 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19/ Coronavirus, 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. National tally now stand… 7 seconds ago

jj2920593T

JJ RT @business: Spain records the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths in nearly five weeks, as the nation remains on almost-total lockd… 1 minute ago

saurabh_1993a

Saurabh Agrawal RT @RamanSI02837335: @vijayrupanibjp Sir, As cases of #COVID19 are increasing at disastrous rate in Gujrat. I urge you to take immediate s… 2 minutes ago

wcchen

Wayne Chen UPDATE Panama records 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19/ Coronavirus, 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. National tal… https://t.co/RQdLwFII26 2 minutes ago

mpanjakakely

Titi Mpanjakakely RT @AFP: #BREAKING US records 3,176 #coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - total fatalities near 50,000: Johns Hopkins tally https://t.co/jYz8m… 3 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz #Spain records the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths in nearly five weeks, as the nation remains on almost-… https://t.co/1Im6H3e7jR 3 minutes ago

fuzzylojiks

Josh W RT @markets: Spain records the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths in nearly five weeks, as the nation remains on almost-total lockdo… 4 minutes ago

jackiepnsy

jacqueline RT @walangpasokfile: BREAKING: Philippines coronavirus cases exceed 7,000 as the country records 211 new cases today, bringing the total #C… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.