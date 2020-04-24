New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

By Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne NEW YORK (Reuters) - A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. While noting the small sample size of 3,000 people and other limitations of the survey, Cuomo said the implied fatality rate of 0.5% of those infected was lower than some experts feared. "If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo told a daily briefing.... By Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne NEW YORK (Reuters) - A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. While noting the small sample size of 3,000 people and other limitations of the survey, Cuomo said the implied fatality rate of 0.5% of those infected was lower than some experts feared. "If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo told a daily briefing.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Brandon Blue @NYGovCuomo implies a mortality rate of 0.5%. This matches the study done in Germany and in California.… https://t.co/VyvLjcpZJW 1 hour ago Brian Joseph Ranum RT @ReutersUS: New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies https://t.co/BWIOHUtRer https://t.co/cNukP5v231 1 hour ago Leann ☀️✨🌊 RT @Reuters: New York’s preliminary coronavirus antibody screening of 3,000 residents found that nearly 14% tested positive, suggesting app… 2 hours ago happysnarkygal2 New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies - Reuters https://t.co/frSfKYt8VA 2 hours ago ETHealthWorld ETHealthworld | New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies https://t.co/FdZZJzza1r 2 hours ago Luigi Warren New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies https://t.co/FYq9M0JcpI 3 hours ago AS English @ 🏡 ICYMI: New York survey suggests nearly 2.7 million infected in state https://t.co/lspIgGJvZQ https://t.co/DC4R82XDaj 3 hours ago Farid Agha New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies https://t.co/gzjcEERi7C 3 hours ago