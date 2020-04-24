Global  

New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodiesBy Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne NEW YORK (Reuters) - A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. While noting the small sample size of 3,000 people and other limitations of the survey, Cuomo said the implied fatality rate of 0.5% of those infected was lower than some experts feared. "If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo told a daily briefing....
