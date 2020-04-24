Whitney Houston biopic planned with ‘Photograph’ director possibly on board Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Whitney Houston biopic we've been waiting for is on the way. According to Deadline, The Houston estate announced today that a movie has been greenlit for production with The Photograph director Stella Maghie in negotiations to lead the film. READ MORE: H.E.R., Misty Copeland, Gary Clark, Jr. highlight the Prince Grammy special, 'Let's Go Crazy' You may remember that Houston's turbulent personal life was the focus of a 2015 Lifetime movie Whitney, directed by her former Waiting to Exhale co-star Angela Bassett. But it would be a stretch to call that an official biopic. Deadline reports that this film, I Want To Dance With Somebody is a joint effort by the...

