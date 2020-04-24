Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Whitney Houston biopic planned with ‘Photograph’ director possibly on board

Whitney Houston biopic planned with ‘Photograph’ director possibly on board

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Whitney Houston biopic planned with ‘Photograph’ director possibly on boardThe Whitney Houston biopic we’ve been waiting for is on the way. According to Deadline, The Houston estate announced today that a movie has been greenlit for production with The Photograph director Stella Maghie in negotiations to lead the film. READ MORE: H.E.R., Misty Copeland, Gary Clark, Jr. highlight the Prince Grammy special, ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ You may remember that Houston’s turbulent personal life was the focus of a 2015 Lifetime movie Whitney, directed by her former Waiting to Exhale co-star Angela Bassett. But it would be a stretch to call that an official biopic. Deadline reports that this film, I Want To Dance With Somebody is a joint effort by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Whitney Houston Biopic Moving Forward

Whitney Houston Biopic Moving Forward 01:13

 Whitney Houston Biopic Moving Forward The Clive Davis-produced project has long been talked about and the film now has a title, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody.' Screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who will pen the script for the production, has vowed to "authentically" tell the late singer's story....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theGrio

theGrio.com A Whitney Houston biopic named 'I Want To Dance With Somebody' is in the works. https://t.co/TkjYOrfD55 5 hours ago

samliddicott

Sam Liddicott Lots coming over the weekend… A new Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, has been announced, and I… https://t.co/zWcagEHyqR 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.