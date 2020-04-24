Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘could be back at work at No 10 on Monday’

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘could be back at work at No 10 on Monday’

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘could be back at work at No 10 on Monday’Boris Johnson could be back at work at No 10 Downing Street as early as Monday, according to reports. The prime minister is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T21Jan

Janet T-Tremaine Boris Johnson 'could be back at work on Monday' after coronavirus infection https://t.co/hkFPjTiAPa 1 minute ago

mike6031769

Mike 🇬🇧 #Brexit How could anyone possibly claim that Johnson didn’t take coronavirus seriously? He actually *caught the virus*, and… https://t.co/qMM8kxIa47 2 minutes ago

SandraKilhof

Sandra Kilhof RT @BloombergRadio: Boris Johnson could be returning to work on Monday, amid suggestions the UK government dropped the ball on #coronavirus… 3 minutes ago

BloombergRadio

Bloomberg Radio Boris Johnson could be returning to work on Monday, amid suggestions the UK government dropped the ball on… https://t.co/atpGU3p57X 6 minutes ago

angelinadeardi

angelinadeardi RT @clara111: Too late!?! Boris Johnson's government is furious with China and believes it could have 40 times the number of coronavirus c… 7 minutes ago

johnjoechad

John Finucane RT @afshinrattansi: Saturday's @Underground_RT : We talk to one of many Labour MPs who have signed a letter demanding Sir Keir Starmer pu… 9 minutes ago

ViapillM

ViaPill Man RT @DailyMirror: Boris 'could be back at work to take control on Monday' after coronavirus battle https://t.co/D7FlITHeg6 https://t.co/pRLz… 28 minutes ago

thatbevbutcher

Bevlar Macker McB Christ. As if it weren't shambolic already... Johnson could be 'back at the controls' from Monday… https://t.co/WA53qSjlms 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.