Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies.
