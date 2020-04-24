Global  

World leaders due to launch COVID-19 drugs, vaccine plan: WHO

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world, the World Health Organization said.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: WHO Global Leaders Launch COVID-19 Plan Without U.S.

WHO Global Leaders Launch COVID-19 Plan Without U.S. 00:46

 According to Reuters, on Friday the World Health Organization will announce what they are calling a “landmark collaboration," in a global initiative to accelerate work to fight COVID-19. The United States will not be involved, but a WHO source said, "But almost everyone else is.” U.S. President...

