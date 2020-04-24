Kentucky mayor finds woman hiding in his home’s cellar

Global  

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor said he found a woman hiding in his cellar. Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he found the woman Wednesday morning after he heard noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating, WNKY-TV reported. When he checked the cellar, he told Bowling Green police […]
