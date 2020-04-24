Statue vandals 'at kindergarten level' - Ibrahimovic

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maria von Buenauburg RT @Fran_TheModel: Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker says statue vandals are 'kindergarten level' https://t.co/PZAkcPtyfy 17 hours ago Franziska Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker says statue vandals are 'kindergarten level' https://t.co/PZAkcPtyfy 18 hours ago Modern Ghana Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Statue Vandals Are 'Kindergarten Level' https://t.co/7WnQD7GeG1 19 hours ago Adrian Holman Ibrahimovic slams 'kindergarten-level' vandals who attacked AC Milan forward's statue in Malmo https://t.co/xEHRzQKqW1 #Ibra #SWE #Zlatan 20 hours ago Sporting News Soccer Ibrahimovic slams 'kindergarten-level' vandals who attacked AC Milan forward's statue in Malmo… https://t.co/0QMbMkTYtG 21 hours ago Bobby Singh BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker says statue vandals are 'kindergarten level'… https://t.co/sO6GwE4Rn9 21 hours ago Oel Pranata Ibrahimovic slams 'kindergarten-level' vandals who attacked AC Milan forward's statue in Malmo… https://t.co/i4pJk0K1Sg 21 hours ago ThenicheNews Ibrahimovic slams 'kindergarten-level' vandals who attacked AC Milan forward's statue in Malmo -… https://t.co/EYoxnFeiTh 22 hours ago