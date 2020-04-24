Global  

Statue vandals 'at kindergarten level' - Ibrahimovic

BBC News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says people who vandalised a statue of him earlier this year are "at kindergarten level" and that his story will "remain forever".
