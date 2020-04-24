Called the 'God of cricket', he changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

You Might Like

Tweets about this anurag srivastava RT @dna: Sachin Tendulkar receives 'priceless' gift from mother on his 47th birthday https://t.co/WuA9G7sz0Z 2 hours ago DNA Sachin Tendulkar receives 'priceless' gift from mother on his 47th birthday https://t.co/WuA9G7sz0Z 2 hours ago Subhankar Biswas RT @dna: Sachin Tendulkar receives 'priceless' gift from mother on his 47th birthday . . . #SachinTendulkar #TeamIndia #SachinTendulkarBirt… 7 hours ago [email protected] RT @timesnowsports: #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt takes his mother's blessings on birthday, receives priceless gift READ: https://t.co… 9 hours ago DNA Sachin Tendulkar receives 'priceless' gift from mother on his 47th birthday . . . #SachinTendulkar #TeamIndia… https://t.co/JYoeft3tb8 9 hours ago