Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > $500K bet on rock paper scissors ruled invalid by Quebec court

$500K bet on rock paper scissors ruled invalid by Quebec court

CBC.ca Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Edmund Mark Hooper, the unfortunate loser of the classic hand game rock paper scissors, took out a mortgage on his house to pay off the debt — a fact that was acknowledged in a notarized contract.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.