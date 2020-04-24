$500K bet on rock paper scissors ruled invalid by Quebec court Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Edmund Mark Hooper, the unfortunate loser of the classic hand game rock paper scissors, took out a mortgage on his house to pay off the debt — a fact that was acknowledged in a notarized contract. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this