Astronomer files trademark lawsuit against American Girl

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Chicago astronomer has sued the maker of American Girl dolls, alleging the Wisconsin company stole her likeness and name to create its astronaut doll. The federal trademark lawsuit filed in Madison this week by Lucianne Walkowicz asks American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, to stop selling the Luciana Vega […] 👓 View full article

