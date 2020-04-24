On the grim arithmetic of war, Gallipoli cannot be dismissed as a colossal waste Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

When casualties and deaths are counted, the Gallipoli campaign exacted a much greater toll on the enemy. Every soldier I know would pick Gallipoli over Ypres or the Somme, any day, twice on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this