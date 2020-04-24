FDA warns against malaria drug's COVID-19 use outside hospitals Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, in COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals and clinical trials, citing risks of serious heart rhythm problems. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this