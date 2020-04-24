The parent company of Dettol disinfectant has warned that its products should not be used internally to treat COVID-19 after Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Charles Woodruff RT @smh: The parent company of Dettol disinfectant has warned that its products should not be used internally to treat COVID-19 after US Pr… 38 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald The parent company of Dettol disinfectant has warned that its products should not be used internally to treat COVID… https://t.co/QGYIm7Ttic 48 minutes ago Global Issues Web Don't inject disinfectants, Dettol warns, as Trump raises the idea https://t.co/kp1itt9PsM https://t.co/FxdRfyG0C5 1 hour ago Hayden Condely I kind of feel like they shouldn't do this. If his supporters are dumb enough to inject themselves with disinfectan… https://t.co/kOyANic7cm 1 hour ago Saudi 24 News Dettol warns against Trump’s proposal to inject Corona patients with disinfectants https://t.co/eOoFhrntsu https://t.co/3kvNfOevH6 1 hour ago Bunny Wigglesworth "Lysol & Dettol manufacturer tells customers not to inject disinfectants as possible treatment for COVID-19" "Don'… https://t.co/9pYllzNwLG 2 hours ago KGET 17 News Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they c… https://t.co/ElPYeWY80d 3 hours ago Mike Ridler Lysol Maker Warns People Not To Inject Disinfectants After Bigly Stupid Comments 🤪 https://t.co/DJX4jxCCmn 3 hours ago