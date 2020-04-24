Global  

Don't inject disinfectants, Dettol warns, as Trump raises the idea

The Age Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The parent company of Dettol disinfectant has warned that its products should not be used internally to treat COVID-19 after Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing.
