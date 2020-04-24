World leaders to launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US won't take part

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

GENEVA: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work to fight COVID-19, the World Health Organization said, but the United States said it will not take part. The WHO said late on Thursday it would to announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a UN briefing on Friday that Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der...


