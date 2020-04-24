EU says Britain making unrealistic post-Brexit demands Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BRUSSELS (AP) — Despite the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Britain is making scant effort to negotiate a far-reaching free trade deal in the wake of Brexit that would stave off a costly final separation at the end of the year, the... BRUSSELS (AP) — Despite the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Britain is making scant effort to negotiate a far-reaching free trade deal in the wake of Brexit that would stave off a costly final separation at the end of the year, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this