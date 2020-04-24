Global  

EU agrees budget, recovery plan needed to beat virus impact

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
EU agrees budget, recovery plan needed to beat virus impactBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders agreed Thursday to revamp the EU’s long-term budget and set up a massive recovery fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus and help rebuild the 27-nation bloc’s ravaged economies, but deep differences remain over the best way to achieve those goals. With more than 100,000 Europeans known to have died from the virus, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and business only slowly starting to open in some countries, the urgent need for funds in hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain has never been starker. “This pandemic is putting our societies under serious strain. The well-being of each EU member state...
