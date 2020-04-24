Apple says 'no evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against customers

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NEW DELHI: Apple Inc said on Thursday it has found "no evidence" a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does "not pose an immediate risk to our users". San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more...


