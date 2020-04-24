Global  

Happy Ramadan: Crescent moon sighted across India, roza fast begins Saturday

DNA Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Ramzan Mubarak: Government and religious leaders have appealed Muslims to follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather for Taraweeh prayers or evening iftar feast.
