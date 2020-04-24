Global  

IRS 'Get My Payment' stimulus tool to get critical update

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The IRS will be initiating "planned outages" on Friday and Saturday, following an earlier outage on Thursday for its "Get My Payment" tool at IRS.gov.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: IRS Gives Social Security Recipients Tight Deadline To File For $500 Child Stimulus Payments

IRS Gives Social Security Recipients Tight Deadline To File For $500 Child Stimulus Payments 01:29

 You have until 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, April 22 to fill out the “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info” tool online.

