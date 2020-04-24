Global  

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa now knows where he’ll play, but when?

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020
MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa has been dogged for months by uncertainty, upheaval and close calls, from a career-threatening injury to an encounter with a tornado. Now he knows where he’ll play next. He still doesn’t know when. The Miami Dolphins are willing to wait — perhaps even until 2021. They took the Alabama quarterback […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley: If Tua is 100%, he should start his rookie season

Marcellus Wiley: If Tua is 100%, he should start his rookie season 05:39

 Marcellus Wiley, Jason Whitlock and TJ Houshmandzadeh discuss the Miami Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa. Wiley insists if he's healthy the Dolphins should start him.

